Mickey Guyton Is a Country Artist With a Big Voice and an Even Bigger Message

XPN | By Kimberly Junod,
Raina DourisJessie Scott
Published September 27, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT
Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton is power personified. Equipped with a big voice and an even bigger message, Guyton represents a new generation of women making music in Nashville. Regardless of whether or not her music gets airplay on mainstream country radio, she makes country music to share her truth. Guyton's debut album — released this month — is called Remember Her Name.

In this episode of World Cafe, Mickey Guyton talks about Spotify's role in making her music more visible, women in country music getting "chicked," cohosting last year's Academy of Country Music Awards with Keith Urban and more. Listen to the session via the audio player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN

