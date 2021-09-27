© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

Social Democrats Narrowly Defeat Conservatives In German Election

Published September 27, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

Preliminary election results in Germany show the left-leaning Social Democrats narrowly beating the center-right Conservatives.

NPR’s Esme Nicholson explains the election result. She also tells us what the next steps are to form a new coalition government and select a new chancellor to replace Angela Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

