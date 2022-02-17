Ask The Mayor: Frankfort's Judy Sheets on the impact of chip shortages and staffing problems

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: snowstorms are renewing attention on global chip shortages. What does that mean for equipment like garbage trucks and snow plows - and how long will municipalities have to make do with the equipment they have?

This week in our talk with Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets, we’ll discuss how the city is trying to hire for open positions in its police department and move members of the sanitation department into full-time positions. What does that mean for the city budget and what does it say about filling jobs more broadly? Are there setbacks to Indiana's low unemployment levels?

We’ll also hear the mayor’s perspective on how American Rescue Act dollars should be spent and get the latest on the state’s READI grants.