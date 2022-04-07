Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis on incentivizing remote workers to move to the city

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: an ongoing Purdue University program is working to attract more remote workers to West Lafayette, and the city is contributing money to the cause. How should some concerns laid out at this week’s city council meeting – such as paying a stipend to these remote workers instead of focusing on existing citizens – be addressed? We’ll also hear the latest on what lies ahead for West Lafayette parks, after the parks department released a five-year draft master plan.

This week in our talk with West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, we’ll discuss the continued expansion of the city and what it means for the future, get the mayor’s perspective on the slate of Senate Republicans running in the upcoming Indiana primary, and ask for an update on a requested increase to the city’s towing rates - which local companies say are forcing them to operate at a loss.