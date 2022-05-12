Ask the Mayor: Lafayette’s Tony Roswarski on the struggle to fill open positions and efforts to keep Lafayette affordable

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: We’ll talk about rising rents across the state of Indiana and what Lafayette is doing to keep living in the city affordable - and how it’s grappling with housing needs for middle and low-income residents. We’ll also look ahead to an upcoming Green Expo where the city will talk about its climate action plan.

This week in our talk with Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, we’ll ask how the city police department is working not just to recruit but also to retain existing staff. Plus, we’ll talk about the DANA corporation's expansion in Lafayette - the fifty jobs it plans to bring to the region and the tax abatement being offered by the city.

And we’ll get an update on upcoming events at Loeb stadium.