Ask the Mayor: Crawfordsville’s Todd Barton on the potential development of “hundreds” of homes and apartments

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: We’ll talk about rising rents across the state of Indiana and what Crawfordsville is doing to keep living in the city affordable - and how it’s grappling with housing needs for middle and low-income residents. We’ll dig into the Mayor’s comments about potentially bringing hundreds of homes and apartments to the city’s south side.

This week in our talk with Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton, we’ll talk about how big developments across the state could impact the city. Are Mayors getting to be “choosier” about the kinds of development they bring to their region? Plus we’ll talk about new rules for a Historic Preservation District along South Washington Street and hear about the Mayor’s visit to the Global Economic Summit in Indianapolis.