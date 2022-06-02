Ask the Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis on installing cameras to capture license plates around the city
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette announced plans this week to install cameras around the city to capture photos of license plates. Mayor John Dennis joins us to discuss why he supported restrictions on license plate capture while pushing back against similar restrictions on facial recognition technology. Plus, we’ll get the mayor’s perspective on the recent shooting in Texas as West Lafayette recognizes National Gun Violence Awareness Day this week.