Ask the Mayor: Frankfort’s Judy Sheets discusses park vandalism and snowplow shortages

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Frankfort’s Judy Sheets discusses the ongoing heatwave, and guidance the city is giving residents for staying cool. Other cities across the state have begun preparing as climate change threatens to nearly triple the number of hot days every year, but Sheets says that kind of planning hasn’t started yet in Frankfort. Plus, an update on problems with vandalism in city parks, and how supply chain issues have forced the city to purchase a used snow plow.