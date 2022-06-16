© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ask The Mayor Logo
Ask The Mayor

Ask the Mayor: Frankfort’s Judy Sheets discusses park vandalism and snowplow shortages

Published June 16, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
JUDY SHEETS ATM.jfif
City of Frankfort
/
Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Frankfort’s Judy Sheets discusses the ongoing heatwave, and guidance the city is giving residents for staying cool. Other cities across the state have begun preparing as climate change threatens to nearly triple the number of hot days every year, but Sheets says that kind of planning hasn’t started yet in Frankfort. Plus, an update on problems with vandalism in city parks, and how supply chain issues have forced the city to purchase a used snow plow.

Ask The Mayor
Benjamin Thorp
See stories by Benjamin Thorp