Ask The Mayor

Ask the Mayor: Lafayette’s Tony Roswarski on Mayor John Dennis’s early-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis, Indiana’s post-Roe landscape

Published July 14, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT
WBAA

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski talks about his reaction to West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis’s early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Plus, Lafayette is still deciding how it will use its nearly $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act Dollars. And we’ll hear the mayor’s perspective on protests in Lafayette against the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Ask The Mayor
Benjamin Thorp
