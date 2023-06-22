© 2023 WBAA
Ask the Mayor: Crawfordsville’s Todd Barton discusses Nucor Steel announcement and growing workforce demands

By Benjamin Thorp
Published June 22, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton discusses the latest Nucor Steel announcement and what 200 new jobs could mean for the city. Plus, West Coast news outlets have talked to the mayor about how the Midwest is poised to attract both talent and investment away from more traditional economic hubs. We’ll hear why Barton believes Crawfordsville is in a particularly advantageous position.

