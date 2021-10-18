© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

2-1-1

  • phone.jpg
    General News
    2-1-1 Seeks State Support
    An Indiana phone program that helps connect Hoosiers with essential services will be asking for state support this legislative session. The 2-1-1 program…