2015 Indiana Budget

-
The Indiana General Assembly allocated nearly $2 billion for the state’s colleges in this year's budget – including money for new building projects. The…
-
Like many families, Indiana schools have to budget their expenses.Instead of setting aside money for groceries, they budget for student lunches. In place…
-
Indiana’s new budget is officially law as Gov. Mike Pence signed it Thursday.Pence hails the state’s two-year, $31 billion spending plan as something…
-
Governor Pence says the Indiana Economic Development Corporation has spent months traveling around the country, talking to leaders in areas that adopted a…
-
The budget deal announced last night isn‘t final yet. Governor Pence spent about 40 minutes behind closed doors with House and Senate leaders and…
-
The specifics of a new state budget are expected today. House and Senate leaders have pledged to give legislators 24 hours to look over the budget before…
-
Legislative leaders say an aggressive push by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation likely won’t influence final negotiations over how much money…
-
With only three days left in session, lawmakers are crafting a final version of the budget, and doing so with less money than they’d planned. Senate…
-
The ISTEP exam will survive another year, after a legislative flirtation with replacing it.The Senate twice passed bills to get rid of ISTEP in favor of a…
-
Senate President Pro Tem David Long says the Senate’s version of the budget will follow the House’s lead in steering more money to schools.House…