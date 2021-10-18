-
State Superintendent Glenda Ritz says her gubernatorial campaign did not accept any financial contributions during the 2015 session of the Indiana General…
-
House Minority Leader Scott Pelath (D-Michigan City) says it’s the duty of the minority party to offer alternatives to Republican proposals made during…
-
Indiana’s gaming revenue has been in free fall for a few years, and it’s predicted to continue its drop in the upcoming two-year budget cycle. That’s in…
-
Indiana’s voter turnout in the last election was the lowest in its history and the worst in the country. Common Cause Indiana’s Julia Vaughn says that’s…
-
Cold weather conjures many seasonal thoughts in Lafayette: everything from buying holiday gifts to road work.We address some of those topics on this…
-
Six candidates compete in a Republican caucus in Zionsville tonight to fill an open Indiana House seat.Rep. Steve Braun (R-Zionsville) resigned…
-
Amtrak could maintain operations of the passenger rail line from Indianapolis to Chicago after negotiations broke down this weekend between the Indiana…
-
House Minority Leader Scott Pelath (D-Michigan City) says his caucus took a step back in 2014 after losing two seats but promises 2016 will be a very…
-
As the 2015 Indiana legislative session approaches, education leaders around the state are readying their pitches for a group of lawmakers charged with…
-
The power of the governor to cut state funding or require agencies to send money back to the general fund could be reigned in when the General Assembly…