2017 Indiana Budget

-
When the head of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee is from your city, there’s the temptation to ask for some carve-outs – hometown perks,…
-
The Indiana Department of Education has asked for a $600 million increase in funding from the Legislature for the 2017 fiscal year. Officials say the…
-
With almost half the state’s funding for the Hoosier State rail line exhausted, leaders Thursday tried to rally support for increasing the frequency of…
-
State Superintendent Glenda Ritz wants to see preschool available to all Indiana kids — and says it should be at the front of lawmakers’ minds as they…