Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Thursday standardizing perinatal care in the state to lower Indiana’s infant mortality rate. The new law creates…
Advocates for dyslexia awareness say not enough teachers know how to identify and help students with the learning disability early on, but a bill the…
State lawmakers are arguing over labeling and testing requirements for cannabidiol, or CBD, manufacturers in the final days of the 2018 session.The Senate…
As lawmakers close in on the end of the legislative session, they're working to finalize a bill that would address the state's school funding gap.The…
The House sent legislation to the governor Tuesday blocking local governments from banning short-term rentals such as Airbnb - while still allowing units…
The Indiana House overwhelmingly approved legislation Monday to ensure recipients of the federal immigration program Deferred Action for Childhood…
House lawmakers unanimously passed legislation Monday to require all Indiana public schools to offer a computer science course.Nearly half of all Indiana…
More than 11-percent of Hoosiers have diabetes and a proposal to outline the impact of the disease is making its way through the Indiana General…
A House panel Monday unanimously approved legislation its author calls "the grossest bill of the session." The measure would ban the practice of eyeball…
A Senate committee unanimously recommended creation of a special legislative study commission to investigate the Department of Child Services Monday.Sen.…