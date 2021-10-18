-
Tickling the ivories – what a wonderful phrase to describe playing the piano! We’re amazed about how many keyboard artists are on the rise, and how many…
-
The Iron Curtain, U-2 and Gary Powers, and culture all came together for pianist Byron Janis in 1960 as a United States cultural ambassador to the Soviet…
-
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with the Wabash Valley Youth Symphony's guest soloists Carol Letcher, mezzo and Jackie Zhou, flute performing in the next…
-
The next concert from the Lafayette Chamber Singers is Sunday afternoon, November 19th, and features America’s vocal and choral traditions from colonial…
-
WBAA Classical listeners have spoken! Here are the Top Ten listener favorites for fall 2016:#10. Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring#9. Peter Tchaikovsky's…