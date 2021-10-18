-
A federal appeals court’s decision Wednesday means several, major Indiana anti-abortion laws stay in place, for now. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals…
Indiana abortion care providers say Hoosiers should be worried about what they call an "appalling" and "despicable" attack on abortion rights.A top state…
Some Indiana anti-abortion activists are sounding a note of cautious optimism about the future of restricting abortion in the Hoosier State. That’s after…
Several major Indiana abortion laws were struck down in federal court Tuesday. If that ruling stands, it will change how people access abortions in the…
U.S. Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its longstanding precedent that legalized abortion…
A federal judge Wednesday blocked a major part of Indiana’s latest anti-abortion law from taking effect. The halted provision deals with a controversial…
Indiana abortion providers took another step this week in their effort to strike down many of the state’s abortion regulations.The providers argue that a…
Indiana is headed to court over a new law that requires doctors to tell patients about a so-called “abortion reversal” procedure that major medical…
Indiana’s latest anti-abortion measure will likely soon become law after House legislators sent it to the governor Wednesday.Some physicians say the…
Indiana doctors would be forced to tell patients about so-called “abortion reversal” protocols under legislation approved by the Senate…