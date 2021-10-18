-
Indiana has a shortage of farm veterinarians -- and that strain could get worse in January when new rules for food animal antibiotics use take effect.The…
-
The list of big agribusinesses pursuing mergers is growing, and their plans could affect Indiana facilities.Germany's Bayer is buying St. Louis-based…
-
Three prominent Hoosier farmers will be part of the agricultural advisory committee for the Trump-Pence campaign.The Indiana-based co-chairs of Trump's…
-
Craft beer now makes up a quarter of the beer market in the U.S., which means brewers are eager for ways to stand out. For some, that means buying hops…
-
Fifteen-hundred workers in Indianapolis could know by the end of the month if they're likely to become part of the biggest agribusiness in the world. The…
-
Indiana has the fifth largest pig farming industry in the country, turning out 8.5 million hogs a year. But some are too small for the huge…
-
A new milk bottling plant outside Fort Wayne will be among the largest in the nation, and the state is hoping it's just the beginning of much-needed…
-
A lot of places have claimed to be the so-called “Shrimp capital of the world,” including Brunswick, Georgia, Morgan City, Louisiana, and, most recently,…
-
State lawmakers and small farmers appear to have reached a compromise over previously contentious legislation regarding who can sell chickens to…
-
After riding high for a few years on a wave of butter-flavored prosperity, Indiana’s popcorn production dropped by more than a quarter last year.In 2014,…