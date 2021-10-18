-
After months of discussion, Lawrence County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to ask the state to approve a syringe exchange program.The Lawrence…
Legislation inspired by Kokomo native Ryan White’s fight against HIV and AIDS discrimination recently marked its 25th anniversary. The Ryan White CARE Act…
State health officials say the HIV outbreak in Scott County has leveled off. 170 cases have been diagnosed in Scott County this year, but Deputy State…
The number of new HIV infections in southeastern Indiana now sits at 153.While the number of cases continues to rise, incidence of infection has slowed…
The creator of the largest piece of community folk art in the world returned home to West Lafayette, Thursday.Cleve Jones spoke at Purdue for AIDS…