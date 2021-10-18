-
Tippecanoe County’s American Suburban Utilities, or ASU, will get most of the rate hike it requested, but not all.Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission,…
-
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission says it needs an additional two months to review American Suburban Utilities’ rate hike request due to the…
-
A rate hike requested by American Suburban Utilities is now in the hands of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.On Monday. the wastewater treatment…
-
American Suburban Utilities would receive about half of its requested rate hike and plant expansion under a recommendation from the Indiana Office of…
-
The State Street redesign is one of the most ambitious – and costly – projects the city of West Lafayette has ever attempted.But is its expected $60-80…
-
10:00 p.m. Tuesday Update:Some Tippecanoe County residents are hoping the Indiana Department of Environmental Management will hear them when they say a…
-
More than one hundred Tippecanoe County residents packed into the Harrison High School auditorium Monday evening to protest, often fervently, a water rate…
-
Tippecanoe County residents served by American Suburban Utilities will make their case this evening against the company’s plan to double the monthly sewer…