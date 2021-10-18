-
Angie's List executives are betting on themselves, and not taking a proposed buyout.The company’s board unanimously voted to turn down an offer from…
Former Angie’s List CEO Bill Oesterle is launching an advocacy organization to push for a statewide LGBT civil rights law next year. Oesterle was one of…
If Angie‘s List CEO Bill Oesterle decides to challenge Governor Mike Pence in next year‘s primary election, one analyst says he will have his work cut out…
Opponents of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act say Governor Mike Pence’s push to “clarify” the controversial law is too little, too late. RFRA – which…
About 3,000 people converged at the Indiana Statehouse Saturday to protest Indiana’s new ‘religious freedom’ law, known as RFRA. The rally is part of a…
Financially-embattled Angie‘s List is remaining tight-lipped about another federal class action lawsuit.The suit filed in U.S. District Court in…
By Gretchen Frazee, Indiana Public MediaColumbus-based Cummins Incorporated and Indianapolis-based Angie’s List are two of 219 companies that have…