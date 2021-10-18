-
Indiana has the second-highest percentage in the nation of children who have a parent who’s been incarcerated. A new study shows this can have long…
It’s a mixed bag in terms of economic well-being for Indiana’s children. The Hoosier State worsened in two of four areas in the Annie E. Casey…
The number of Hoosier children in poverty is substantially less than officially reported when all government support programs are accounted for.That’s…
Here‘s a sobering figure about school kids with jailed parents in Indiana: The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s new "Kids Count" report says Indiana has more…
Research finds 22 percent of Indiana's children are poor, and the problem is even greater in the southern part of the state.Today, those who advocate for…
Young families have a better chance to break the cycle of poverty when there are better-coordinated efforts to help them succeed as a family unit,…
Indiana children are making strides in education, according to new data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s annual KIDS Count report.Indiana ranks 26th…
Indiana children continue to struggle economically, according to data released today in the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s latest Kids Count…