anti-discrimination policy

The vast majority of House Republicans dismissed a Democratic amendment Thursday that would’ve barred employment discrimination against the LGBT…
Governor Pence says he's reached no conclusions about legislation to extend civil rights protections to gays and lesbians.Both parties in the Senate have…
More than 150 businesses from around the state are joining forces to advocate for LGBT rights this coming legislative session. Indiana Competes announced…
The legislative debate over LGBT rights next year is likely to focus more than ever before on the "T" in that phrase.Until now, the statehouse LGBT debate…
Senate Republicans Tuesday unveiled the details of legislation they say strikes a balance between protecting the LGBT community from discrimination and…
Indiana Senate Democrats have unveiled what they call a simple and powerful approach to enshrine lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender non-discrimination…
State Superintendent Glenda Ritz joined the conversation about how to make schools safer and more inclusive for all students when she attended a panel…
Carmel is a step closer to passing more legal protections for the LGBT community.The Carmel City Council's finance committee voted to send an…
A Carmel City Council committee has tabled a proposed anti-discrimination ordinance.The ordinance would impose a $500 fine on any business that…
Gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendered people are now included in the city of Columbus' updated discrimination and housing ordinance.Action was taken…