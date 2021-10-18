-
Twenty-three thousand people die in the U.S every year due to antimicrobial bacteria, or superbugs. A Purdue University researcher says he may have found…
Indiana has a shortage of farm veterinarians -- and that strain could get worse in January when new rules for food animal antibiotics use take effect.The…
A set of standards about when antibiotics should be prescribed has been developed for doctors in the Lafayette area.Indiana University Health Arnett,…
Researchers have shown how a bacterium resistant to antibiotic treatment passed from humans to pigs to humans. And now the new resistant human bug appears to be spreading beyond people with direct exposure to livestock.
When livestock producers overuse antibiotics, the drugs can help breed resistant bacteria, or superbugs, that have infected tens of thousands of people. The FDA wants to stop that, but its announcement today only restricts one class of drugs out of the many used on animals.