-
For months, Mayor Tony Roswarski has tried to balance perceptions of an increase in drug crime in Lafayette with sunnier statements of economic…
-
Missouri is home to two of the nation’s least accessible cities - St. Louis and Springfield. A group named WalletHub gathered information to compile this…
-
Open the Purdue Tree Doctor app and select the kind of tree you’re having trouble with. Then scroll through several pictures to determine which ones look…
-
Drivers for Uber and other ride-sharing apps will need separate insurance to drive in Indiana, under legislation set for final approval today.Ride-sharing…
-
The app features recordings of Harrison talking about and playing each instrument.
-
Microsoft now owns the patent to a new GPS feature that helps pedestrians avoid bad weather, difficult terrain and unsafe neighborhoods. Critics are calling it the "avoid ghetto" app, but others say it's just the next step in GPS technology.
-
Tracking what you eat and how much you exercise seems to work when it comes to weight loss, and the USDA's new SuperTracker wants to help. The new online interactive tool taps into the government's nutritional database. The database, though, doesn't include some popular foods like Pop-Tarts.
-
Hospitals may be the only places in America that aren't crazy for iPads. Security issues and incompatibility with hospital systems are two big reasons why tablet computers haven't caught on. But some doctors and patients say they're great for explaining complex medical issues.