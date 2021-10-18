-
The president of the Newfields art campus in Indianapolis resigned Wednesday after dozens of staff members signed a petition calling for him to go.Museum…
-
Monday, October 14th marks the start of Ministry of Truth at Purdue Galleries in Stewart Center's Ringel Gallery. It's a collaboration with Purdue…
-
On Thursday, September 26th, Anna Ridler visits Purdue Galleries to speak about her art. The artist and researcher has exhibited at Ars Electronica,…
-
This Sunday, artists from around the region feature their work at Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette for Art on the Wabash. Committee Chair Kathy Atwell…
-
Monday, August 19th marks the opening of Ringel Gallery in Stewart Center with "Dreaming, Automated: Deep Learning, Data Sets, and Decay." The exhibit…
-
The Art Museum of Greater Lafayette opens a new exhibit, Status: Fluid/Dynamic this month. WBAA's John Clare spoke with artist Jason Myers, a native of…
-
Purdue Galleries invited three artists to find inspiration in Purdue’s Barron Hilton Flight and Space Exploration Archives. Their challenge was to bring…
-
John Clare talks to Ellie and Bob Haan, founders of the Haan Mansion Museum of Indiana Art about the museum and tours. Throughout December there are…
-
Above the slick vinyl booths and vintage arcade games at Pete’s Diner now hang works of art by many lesser-known artists of the area—current and former…
-
Art on the Wabash is a local artists’ fair this Sunday, September 23. From 10 AM to 4 PM at West Lafayette’s Tapawingo Park you can see this juried fair…