-
Joe Barry Carroll’s appreciation for art isn’t anything new—he began accumulating a collection of artworks after receiving his first NBA check in 1980. In…
-
The Art Museum of Greater Lafayette opens a new exhibit, Status: Fluid/Dynamic this month. WBAA's John Clare spoke with artist Jason Myers, a native of…
-
John Clare talks to several members of the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette, including the museum’s Executive Director Kendall Smith, about the history of…
-
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Nick Palmer, Music Director of the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra, about the next performance, 200 Candles: A Hoosier…
-
Melissa Resch is an international artist with roots in Lafayette. While primarily known for her painting, Resch is inspired by everyday objects and a…
-
The first thing you’ll probably notice about the exhibit is the art of Haiti is full of color – on the canvas, in the bead-adorned flags, and covering the…
-
Walk into the Art Musuem’s East Gallery and it’s like you’re walking into the American Southwest. Native American rugs are hanging on all the walls with…
-
The Art Museum of Greater Lafayette is hosting a fundraising concert August 17 at 8 p.m. The main act is 1964 - the Tribute, which is a tribute to the…
-
The Art Museum of Greater Lafayette is unveiling its newest exhibits Friday.Four collections will go on display starting this weekend including Bob and…
-
Eight non-profit groups in Tippecanoe and surrounding counties are receiving grants for projects.The money comes from Subaru of Indiana Automotive…