Author, journalist, biographer, and cultural Historian Wil Haygood delivers the keynote address for the Purdue University celebration of the life and…
Emily St. John Mandel is the author of four novels, most recently Station Eleven, which was a finalist for a National Book Award and the PEN/Faulkner…
The Lafayette Writers’ Studio was founded by Melissa Fraterrigo “to create a comfortable, nurturing environment in our community where writers of all…
"Before you can be Prince Charming, you have to be Sir Not-Too-Bad. And, before him comes Squire Tolerable," writes Morris DuBose III. "It took me a while…
A best-selling author is giving a lecture on innovation to Purdue students and faculty.Frans Johansson is speaking at Loeb Playhouse on the topic of his…