© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Average Daily Membership

  • Education
    Large spike in TSC enrollment
    More students are enrolled in the Tippecanoe School Corporation than administrators initially expected.They estimated an increase of about 30, but the…