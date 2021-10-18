-
The final avian flu quarantine has been lifted in Dubois County, where an outbreak earlier this year led to the loss of more than 400,000 birds.The…
After nearly two years of increases and a historic spike last fall, grocery prices have started to drop in Indiana. That's according to the Farm Bureau's…
Since Saturday, there have been no new cases in the Dubois County avian flu outbreak. The investigation area was expanded an additional 6 miles from the…
A week after imposing a travel ban on poultry, Indiana‘s Board of Animal Health is turning its attention to what comes next.Spokeswoman Denise Derrer says…
Indiana is training 300 prisoners how to euthanize and properly dispose of poultry infected by viruses.It’s one of several precautions the state is taking…