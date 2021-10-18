-
A study from Ball State University found that the majority of the country’s most successful companies have less parental leave for fathers than mothers.…
-
Ball State University won’t require students or staff to be tested for COVID-19 before the campus fully reopens for in-person classes next month.…
-
A Ball State University economic forecast says the United States has fully recovered from the Great Recession and growth is coming. The annual prediction…
-
The odds of colliding with a deer while driving in Indiana are increasing, according to a study conducted by State Farm Insurance.In 2016, State Farm says…
-
Two Indiana laws intended to prevent failing charter schools from escaping closure or accountability through finding another sponsor could face their…
-
Board of Trustee members at Ball State University say a search for the school’s new president could take well into the next academic year.Ball State…
-
Two Ball State University Board of Trustee members have resigned from the school’s governing board before their appointed terms were up. The school has…
-
Ball State University has announced the school’s president, Paul Ferguson, is resigning. In an email to employees Monday afternoon, the Ball State Board…
-
A Ball State University economist predicts the U.S. economy will grow about 2.2-percent next year. The annual forecast is lower than in previous years,…
-
While Congress debates the proposed nuclear agreement between the US and Iran, some officials at Indiana universities are working to strengthen ties with…