-
Friday, May 31st, and Saturday, June 1st, Lafayette Ballet presents Giselle and Cafe Olympus. WBAA's John Clare spoke with founder and director Sandra…
-
Hoosier native Kazem Abdullah conducts around the world. He was most recently the Music Director for the City of Aachen, a post formerly held by Herbert…
-
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Sandra Peticolas, Director of the Lafayette Ballet Company, about their next performances, Personas, Friday and…
-
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Sandra Peticolas, Director of the Lafayette Ballet Company, about their next performances, Balances, Friday and…
-
The Lafayette Ballet performs Tchaikovsky's well-loved ballet "Nutcracker", Saturday, January 7th and Sunday, January 8th at Lafayette's Long Center. I…