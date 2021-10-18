-
Global Fest is a street festival around the Morton Community Center (Columbia at Chauncey Street in West Lafayette) celebrating 23 years this September.…
-
A recent study finds the taste of alcohol is closely linked to addiction markers in the brain. The research project from a team at the IU School of…
-
The Indiana State Fair sold alcohol for the first time since the 1940s in 2014 – but only at a beer and wine exhibition closed to anyone under 21. And…
-
A Greencastle brewer is benefiting from a piece of 10-year-old economic development legislation that makes him eligible for a liquor license, even though…
-
Lafayette’s Loeb Stadium, the 75-year-old 3,500-seater in Columbian Park, is home to the Colt World series, American Legion baseball and Jefferson High…
-
A federal judge has rejected a plea from Indiana's largest beer wholesaler to sell liquor.Monarch Beverage sued to get rid of Indiana's law that prohibits…
-
The Indiana Senate Tuesday passed a bill that would allow Indiana microbreweries to manufacture more alcohol per year.Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) says…
-
Sun King and other small Indiana breweries are a step closer to being allowed to make more beer.The House Public Policy Committee passed a bill from Rep.…
-
Indiana liquor stores, once the biggest opponents of legislation legalizing Sunday alcohol sales, are now backing the bill after a House committee made a…