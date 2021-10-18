Ben Smaltz

-
Indiana’s license requirement to carry a handgun in public would now be eliminated in March 2022, instead of July 2021, under a bill passed by a House…
Sunday alcohol carryout sales would become legal even earlier than expected under a legislative change made in a House committee Wednesday.If passed,…
House and Senate lawmakers overwhelming approved bills Wednesday that give pharmacists a bigger role in helping stem the state’s meth cooking crisis. The…
Legislators may take a first step Monday toward deciding how much to limit access to Sudafed and similar medications.At the start of the session, House…
There are three bills in the House Public Health Committee that aim to address Indiana’s meth problem by regulating the sale of pseudoephedrine, a cold…
Police and prosecutors are renewing a call to require a prescription for cold remedies containing psuedoephedrine.The decongestant is a key ingredient in…
A piece of Governor Pence‘s education agenda could get a first Senate committee vote next week.Pence has proposed giving teachers a 200-dollar tax credit…