Betty Cockrum

-
As a debate heats up in Washington over the fate of Planned Parenthood, the President of the group’s Indiana and Kentucky affiliate has announced she’s…
-
Planned Parenthood will close six of its clinics in Indiana by the end of the year. But it won't affect the availability of abortion services in the…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana’s legal director says the state’s new anti-abortion law “grossly interferes” with a woman’s constitutionally…
-
Security measures are being reviewed at Planned Parenthood clinics in Indiana following the fatal shooting at a Colorado clinic last week.The Planned…
-
Abortion rates are on the decline across the country.A recent Associated Press survey revealed abortion rates on average dropped 12-percent nationally. In…
-
Though abortion rights advocates are happy a federal judge has struck down a 2013 Indiana law requiring all abortion clinics to meet the same standards…
-
Supporters of the new law requiring abortion doctors to have hospital admitting privileges don‘t believe that rulings against similar laws in other states…
-
A federal judge Tuesday halted enforcement of an Indiana law that would impose new requirements on abortion clinics that provide only chemical, and not…
-
Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK) is suing the State of Indiana, arguing that a piece of legislation passed earlier this year (SEA 371)…
-
Planned Parenthood of Indiana is merging with Planned Parenthood of Kentucky in a move the healthcare organization says will strengthen the services…