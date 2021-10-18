-
Tippecanoe County leaders will get a look Thursday at one of the first data-driven attempts at measuring cycling and walking in the community.The Area…
The Lafayette City Council Tuesday night is expected to conduct a second reading of an ordinance creating an advisory committee which would be charged…
The West Lafayette City Council is set to decide the fate of a 600-bed high-rise a developer wants to build just south of State Street.It’d add more beds…
Bicycle enthusiasts used Friday’s third-to-last day of school as a chance to get more kids to bike to school -- and to raise awareness about how much is…
A report from the National Complete Streets Coalition ranks Indiana 23rd worst in the country for pedestrian fatalities. The cause, it says, is poor…
A major commuter route in Lafayette is set to become more bicycle friendly.The city’s Parking Commission has approved a request to replace parking spots…