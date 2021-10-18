-
Legislative leaders and the governor entered the 2015 Indiana General Assembly, declaring it an “education session” and saying there was work to be done…
-
Here‘s a sobering figure about school kids with jailed parents in Indiana: The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s new "Kids Count" report says Indiana has more…
-
As the popularity of electronic cigarettes grows, Indiana politicians are pushing for tougher regulations at the state level.Legislators will consider a…
-
Next month, the state will begin its pre-kindergarten pilot in four counties. It’ll add a fifth pilot county later in the year.Indiana Youth Institute…
-
Indiana children are making strides in education, according to new data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s annual KIDS Count report.Indiana ranks 26th…
-
A new state law requires vision screening for all fifth graders.Indiana previously required vision exams in either kindergarten or first grade, followed…
-
As students head back to school, research and job trends show job opportunities are out there. However, to take advantage of these opportunities, students…
-
The current and future economy means about two-thirds of jobs require a post-secondary degree.That’s according to Bill Stanczykiewicz who is the President…