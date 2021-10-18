-
A new ordinance requires all tattoo and body piercing shops in Tippecanoe County to obtain a permit.Officials say the new rules are for the health and…
-
Tippecanoe County officials have begun discussing an ordinance requiring a permit for businesses providing body piercings or tattoos.Health Department…
-
Body piercings often come with complications, including infection and scarring. A new study recommends learning about possible complications before needle meets flesh. Prevention of problems is paramount.