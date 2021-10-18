© 2021 WBAA
botanist Nicholas Money

  • <strong>The Shroom With A View</strong>: Mushrooms are fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting bodies found all over the world. They can grow in practically any environment with moisture.
    The Man Who Studies The Fungus Among Us
    Botanist Nicholas Money's book Mushroom takes readers inside the world of the fungal organisms that appear overnight on lawns, are occasionally poisonous and appear in everything from Alice in Wonderland to some lifesaving medications.