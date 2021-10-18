-
Purdue University researchers are developing ways to use magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, scans to better detect breast cancer. But they haven’t tested…
The Susan G. Komen Central Indiana affiliate is giving the YWCA of Greater Lafayette $286,907. The grant funds provide screening and diagnostic services…
The Avon Foundation for Women is helping to fight cancer in the Lafayette area.The nonprofit has awarded a $50,000 grant to YWCA Greater Lafayette Women’s…
New technology developed at Purdue could detect the beginning signs of breast cancer.Researchers from the University and Indiana University-Purdue…