Brent Steele

Legislation opening up records from Indiana’s closed adoptions era – 1941 to 1993 – cleared a major legislative hurdle Monday.This year’s adoption records…
Efforts to open records from Indiana’s closed adoptions era – 1941 to 1993 – have failed for years, largely to shield birth mothers who don’t want to be…
Middlebury Senator Carlin Yoder has announced he won't run for a third term.Yoder says the long drive from northern Indiana leaves him away from his…
Police and prosecutors are renewing a call to require a prescription for cold remedies containing psuedoephedrine.The decongestant is a key ingredient in…
A bill opening up adoption information from Indiana’s closed records era was sailing through the General Assembly before a House committee quietly killed…
Adult Hoosiers who were adopted would gain broader rights to learn their birth mother‘s name, under a bill headed for the Senate floor.Children adopted…
An amendment guaranteeing the right to hunt and fish is one step closer to becoming part of the Indiana Constitution after the state Senate approved the…
Under a bill currently in the state Senate people who commit Class D felonies could have their crimes converted to misdemeanors 3 years after conviction.…