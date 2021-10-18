Brent Waltz

-
A former Indiana state senator and a top Hoosier gaming industry executive were charged with violating federal campaign finance laws, federal authorities…
-
Indiana's primary was notable for its domino effect, which went something like this:1. A sitting senator decides to retire.2. Two sitting congressmen run…
-
The Senate has snuffed out another attempt to open the door to medical marijuana in Indiana.Sen. Karen Tallian (D-Portage) has authored bills in past…
-
Middlebury Senator Carlin Yoder has announced he won't run for a third term.Yoder says the long drive from northern Indiana leaves him away from his…
-
Two current Indianapolis city-county councilors will go head-to-head in pursuit of a seat in the state Senate.Jefferson Shreve is kicking off his campaign…
-
An Indianapolis city-county councilor is the first entry into the race for an open state Senate seat.Republican Jack Sandlin is emphasizing his two…
-
Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller is making his first bid for federal office, announcing Monday he will join a crowded field seeking to replace Ninth…
-
With less than a week left in the session, legislative leaders say an amendment to the ethics reform bill added by the full Senate is holding up the…