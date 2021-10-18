Brian Bailey

-
Gov. Mike Pence’s proposed budget, unveiled Thursday, includes increased funding for the Department of Correction and new prison construction. But, it…
Indiana’s tax collections continue to struggle in the early part of the fiscal year. Indiana collected about $28 million less in taxes than expected in…
Indiana is beginning the new fiscal year with tax revenues below projected levels, weighed down by poor performance from corporate tax collections. The…
Hoosiers shopping on Amazon.com are now being charged sales taxes on their purchases. The online retailer’s new policy is part of a settlement it made…
State tax revenues are more than $70 million below expectations through the first quarter of the fiscal year. Indiana tax revenues are more than 2% below…
Indiana tax collections are lagging, more than $65 million below projections in the first two months of the fiscal year. However, the state budget…
Indiana’s new fiscal year got off to a rough start as state tax revenue collections last month were more than $14 million below projections. The first…