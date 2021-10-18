-
Big Ten Tournament winner Purdue was chosen as the No. 4 seed in the Fresno Regional and will host first-and second-round contests of the 2012 NCAA…
By her standards, Brittany Rayburn had an off night. But, the Purdue senior stepped up when it mattered most to give the Boilermakers a 68-66 win over…
It’s hard to top Brittany Rayburn’s January 12th performance at Minnesota when she tied an NCAA record 12 three-pointers. But, Friday in the Big Ten…
A Purdue senior is the 12th Boilermaker women’s basketball player to earn Academic All-American Honors.The College Sports Information Directors of America…
A Purdue basketball player is receiving accolades for her performance in the classroom.The College Sports Information Directors of America named Brittany…
Purdue’s women’s basketball team remains undefeated in Big Ten play.The Boilers improve to 6-0 in the conference with a 82-60 win over rival Indiana in…
A Purdue athlete is the Big Ten women’s basketball player of the week for the first time in three years.Brittany Rayburn won the honor for her play…