A new report from Purdue University says the Internet connectivity gap is widening between the state's rural and urban counties. Indiana already ranks…
The USDA is offering up nearly $12 million in funding to increase internet access in rural communities.The annual federal grant program has funded one…
Telecommunications companies are beginning a six-year push to make broadband connections more widely available in Indiana.Four-percent of Indiana homes…
Governor Mike Pence ceremonially signed two bills into law Wednesday that aim to expand broadband Internet access across the state. The new Broadband…
The Indiana Rural Broadband Working Group, convened last year, developed a report for the legislature identifying steps towards blanketing the state with…