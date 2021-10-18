-
Several major companies in Indiana including Eli Lilly, Anthem and Roche Diagnostics said they will require COVID-19 vaccines for their employees. But…
-
Hoosier business leaders around the state are calling for Congress to pass the Equality Act that will extend anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ+…
-
Toyota is investing $803 million to further expand its facility in southwest Indiana. This is the most recent major investment the Japanese automaker has…
-
A bill that will give health care providers additional protections from COVID-19 liability lawsuits is on its way to the governor’s desk. Some trial…
-
The percentage of small businesses saying they will have to possibly close in the next six months dropped from 25 percent last December to 13 percent in a…
-
Montgomery County is searching for ways to improve travel and roadways, and Crawfordsville is at the center of that discussion. Intercity train travel…
-
May 5th though 11th marks National Travel and Tourism week. In the Greater Lafayette Area, Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette is marking local sites and…
-
Indiana will begin registering businesses as “benefit corporations,” which gives companies the flexibility to be socially conscious while still making…
-
Back in Billy Brand’s early days in the restaurant business, he and his coworkers would take bets on how many Christmas sweaters they’d see in a given…
-
Hoosiers should start fishing out their allen wrenches from the back of the junk drawer…because Indiana is getting its own IKEA. Indiana residents have…