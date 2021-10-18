-
The business personal property tax exemption, which lawmakers spent most of the 2014 session debating, recently became available for local governments.…
-
A study committee made up of Indiana governmental and business leaders wants the General Assembly to mandate the elimination of part of the state’s…
-
A Washington think tank on state and local taxes is cautioning legislators against joining the rush to eliminate the business personal property…
-
Indiana’s Senate budget leader says the legislature needs to focus more on the tax climate for all Hoosiers, not just businesses. A study from the Council…
-
A legislative study committee charged with taking an in-depth look at Indiana’s business tax climate won’t meet for the first time until mid-September.…