Firefighters from around the state are participating in cancer-prevention training this week in Indianapolis. Firefighters are regularly exposed to…
Purdue was one of 270 institutions across the country who rallied their support Wednesday for Joe Biden’s “Cancer Moonshot,” a recently-announced federal…
More than 1 million people in the United States will get cancer this year, and doctors are treating a growing number of these patients with immunotherapy,…
Cancer is a diagnosis that no one wants to hear, but unfortunately, many Americans still do. The journey through treatment is long and arduous, and not…
Cancer survivors and their families want Indiana to adopt a more coordinated approach to pain relief for cancer patients.Most hospitals have palliative…
More than two dozen residents of Henry County have been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer since 1999 and they want to know why. However, a state…
Governor Mike Pence says he lobbied against legislation encouraging more young people to get vaccinated against human papilloma virus, or HPV, because of…
Purdue and IU Health Arnett are partnering on a new cancer research project.The initiative asks patients undergoing a colorectal cancer screening to…