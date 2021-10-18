-
Cancer survivors and their families want Indiana to adopt a more coordinated approach to pain relief for cancer patients.Most hospitals have palliative…
-
American Cancer Society officials say Indiana lawmakers should explore ways to help incentivize Hoosiers to quit smoking.Apart from health advocacy…
-
A new report from the American Cancer Society‘s Cancer Action Network says most states - including Indiana - are falling far short in the battle against…
-
The American Cancer Society says Indiana has improved significantly when it comes to pain management policies. But a report from the Society’s Cancer…