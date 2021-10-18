-
Indiana casinos have a few new rules to follow after Gov. Eric Holcomb’s latest COVID-19 executive order.The regulations, imposed by the Indiana Gaming…
-
Indiana’s casinos have been given the green light to reopen after COVID-19 shut them down for nearly three months.The state Gaming Commission says they…
-
Employees from five casinos rallied in Indianapolis Friday, forming a “car caravan” around the Statehouse and Monument Circle. They urged lawmakers not to…
-
The chairman of one of the most powerful committees at the statehouse won't run for a sixth term next year.House Public Policy Chairman Tom Dermody…
-
A proposal to move 700 gaming positions from Rising Sun to a new casino in Indianapolis may have more support in Rising Sun than in Indy.Rising Sun Casino…
-
The Senate Thursday approved a wide-ranging bill aimed at helping the state’s gaming industry stay afloat in an increasingly competitive market.But a…
-
Indiana‘s two racetrack casinos could hire live dealers to operate table games under a Senate proposal -- but not for six years.A Senate committee is…
-
Controversial changes to Indiana’s gaming tax made in a House committee were taken out of a bill on the House floor Tuesday.An amendment in the Ways and…
-
Rising Star Casino Resort, located in the Southeastern corner of the state, was the first Indiana riverboat in the region. At its peak, the casino earned…
-
Local communities with casinos could face significant financial losses under changes made Thursday in the House Ways and Means Committee to gaming…